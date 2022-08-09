Meet those involved in Operation Cattleya

At the end of last week, the Public Ministry began the so-called Operation Cattleyawith a series of raids carried out in the National District and in the tourist community of La Altagracia province, Bávaro.

This research aims to dismantle transnational networks dedicated to the human trafficking and commercial sexual exploitation.

During these operations, the authorities managed to rescue more than 80 women from Colombia and Venezuela. Likewise, in the case file the prosecutors and in which they mention more than a dozen people, also of various nationalities.

The first was identified as José Miguel Michel Guridis, described as the “main trafficker of the organization”, indicating him as the one who kept the victims under control, and was in charge of admitting them to hotels where they were forced to have sexual relations with several clients. .

Daniel Enrique Inrio Abreu

According to the Public Ministry, he had an active participation in the network as a trafficker, being identified as leader or administrator of the same, offering sexual services to the victims, organizing parties and transporting the young women.

Alejandro Arturo Bautista Bustamante

He was in charge of transporting women to places requested by clients, for the purpose of sexual exploitation, according to prosecutors.

Cristina Virginia Gonzalez Hernandez

In coordination with Inirio Abreu and Michel Guridis, she worked as a promoter for the victims, coordinator of the “outings” of the young women with clients, as well as the rates.

Richard Renne Rivera Portillo

Pointed out as one of the main members of the organization, he served as guardian of the victims in Bávaro, La Altagracia.

Yeibel Yeremy Herrera Duverge

He was a promoter of the victims, in coordination with Rivera Portillo, in addition to being pointed out as the person who supplied and distributed drugs that the young women consumed under pressure.

Diana Ovallos

Another of the promoters identified by agents, in charge of collecting payment from clients.

Nathalia and/or Nathi

Responsible for maintaining control over the victims, coordinator of schedule price of departures.

Similarly, in the event that the young women personally collected money in exchange for sexual services, they were obliged to give the proceeds to Nathalia, who then distributed them to members of the network.

He was also the one who established the “fines” for the girls who exceeded the agreed time.

Robert Lee Eleuterio Paniagua Diaz

He served as presenter, promoter, carrier and custody of the victims.

Paul and Angie

Coordinators of the exit of several of the victims.

Maria Paula Murillo Vargas

She fulfilled the role of a recruiter for young people between 18 and 20 years old in Colombia, offering them work in the Dominican Republic as a salesperson.

Jose Alberto Soriano Rosario

Designated as another leader of the criminal structure. He is accused of covering the transportation costs of the young women and of having “all the victims of sexual exploitation of this organization under his control.”

Melvin Jose Valentin Peguero

Another of the promoters of sexual exploitation, who acted in coordination with several implicated.

Wilcene Oscar

Through his role as manager of the Hotel Oscar Inn, he provided the means to commit illicit acts by renting the rooms of the victims.

Marie Nephtalie Louis

Like Oscar, he used his position within the aforementioned establishment to facilitate the means to commit illicit acts by renting the rooms of the victims.

Angelica Jhoana Quintero Child

One of the promoters of sexual exploitation that is part of the criminal network.

Carlos Jhonatan Walwyn Campusano

Presenter, promoter, carrier and custody of the victims, identified by one of them inside the Hotel Oscar.

Braulio Manuel Lugo

Accused of having in his custody an unidentified amount of controlled substance, in conjunction with Batista Bustamante.

What does the Public Ministry ask for?

In the aforementioned file, the prosecutors ask to set a hearing to hear the coercive measure request, consisting of preventive detention, against the aforementioned persons, in addition to the case being declared complex.

Similarly, they require the temporary closure of the Caribe, Coco Real and Oscar Inn hotels.