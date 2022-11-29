Meet Zoe Saldana’s $132,000 car

Zoe Saldana has managed to become one of the most recognized celebrities in the entire world. Thanks to Avatar, directed by James Cameron, and her interpretation of Gamora, in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, the actress was able to access a great fortune with which she decided to buy a luxurious sports car for 132 thousand dollars. Swipe to find out what we know about this car he drives!

Zoe Saldana has become one of the highest grossing celebrities of hollywood today, after having been part of huge productions. The American rose to fame with Avatardirected by James Cameronand he knew how to assert himself by giving life to Gamora in various installments of Marvel Cinematic Universe.

These works not only allowed her to become known throughout the world, but also to access a great fortune. Saldana shares a nice fondness for high-end cars, so part of his fortune was invested in his garage. In it, we can find a Audi Q7a Cadillac Escaladea Audi A8 and a Audi R8 Spyder of 132 thousand dollars.

The R8 Spyder that drives who starred The Adam Project, beside ryan reynoldshas a spacious cabin for two passengers, a fact that is usually missing in many sports cars. In addition, this machine from the German manufacturing company has electrically adjustable heated bucket seats.

This Audi model that Zoe Saldana drives hides under the hood a powerful 4.2-liter V8 engine which is capable of generating a power of 430 horsepower. Thanks to this power, the luxurious sports car can accelerate from 0 to 100 km/h in just 4.8 seconds and reach a top speed 300km/h.

This is not only the fastest car the actress drives, but with its aforementioned market value of $132,000, it is also the most valuable. Although it is a high amount for any of us, it must be taken into account that only for Avengers: Infinity Warthe American would have charged about 3 million dollars.

According to ShowBizGaloreSaldana would take a bag of 8 million dollars for starring Avatar: The Way of Watersequel popularly known as avatar 2 and that it would premiere in December 2022. What would you do if you were the actress? Would you buy another luxurious sports car with what you earn from this film or would you enjoy yourself on board the Audi R8 Spyder?

Zoe Saldana driving her $132,000 Audi R8 Spyder.

+ This is how the Audi R8 Spyder looks inside

The luxurious interior of the Audi R8 Spyder.