Meet Zoe Saldana’s luxurious car

May 19, 2022 8:19 p.m.

Zoë Saldana She is the highest-grossing actress in movie history. With her papers Neytiri in Avatar, directed by james cameron, Y Gamora in it Marvel Cinematic Universeher image and her career as an actress, were promoted throughout the globe.

He will play Neytiri again in Avatar: The Way of Water, the second installment, which according to the director, could be a series of four films. In Marvel, it is not yet entirely clear how much or what future awaits the daughter of Thanossince in said company, they like to maintain a certain mystery to surprise the fans.

she has armed a nice fortune in his bank account, thanks to all the successful roles he has played. This allowed him to fill his garage with a luxurious collection of cars. His favorites are Audisand among them, is what was his first car.

This is the Audi A8which Saldana was able to buy thanks to the success of Avatar, in 2009. He continued to fill his pocket with his salary from movies like The Adam Project with Ryan Reynolds Y Live with Lin-Manuel Mirandaand also continued to buy more vehicles, but never decided to sell his first car.

The actress’s A8 has an engine under the hood 4.2-liter V8. This car of the German industry, can reach a 260km/h top speed thanks to 350 horsepower power generated by the engine. Also, you can go from 0 to 100 km/h in 5.5 seconds.