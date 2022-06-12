Meet Zoe Saldana’s most “gangsta” car

The American actress, Zoe Saldana, has got fans used to seeing her put on excellent performances on the big screen. In addition, another fact with which she dazzles her audience is the spectacular car she drives. She learns more about the “gangster” car that Saldana drives, below.

Zoë Saldana, born to a Puerto Rican mother and a Dominican father, is one of the most recognized actresses in the world. Her shares in Avatar and in the Marvel Cinematic Universeallowed him to star in other projects, such as Live (with Lin-Manuel Miranda), The Adam Project (with Ryan Reynolds) Y Maya and the Three (with diego moon).

will bring it back to life Neytiri in 2022, in the sequel to what was the film that catapulted his career in 2009, directed by james cameron. This second part would bear the name of Avatar: The Way of Water and would also have the participation of Sam Worthington What jake sully. According to the director, Avatar could have a total of 5 deliveries, counting all the material he created.

In MarvelSaldana knew how to win over fans when it came to bringing Gamora, on various occasions. We still don’t know if his character will appear in Thor: Love and Thunderbut Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3where it would appear, is currently in post-production and has a release date of May 2023.

In addition to her performances, the actress surprises the public outside the movie theaters. She drives a luxurious cadillac-escalade, completely black, which has a movie mafia look. The value of this car that she has in her garage is 100 thousand dollars. Amount that you can cover, since only for your participation in Avengers: Infinity Warpayment 3 million dollars.

This luxurious Cadillac SUV has an engine under the hood. 6.2-litre EcoTec3 V8. It is capable of generating a power of 420 horsepowerto speed up from 0 to 100 km/h in just 5.2 seconds. Furthermore, this vehicle General Motors (GM)can reach a top speed of 209 km/h.