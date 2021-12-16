meeting at COP26 on climate

Leonardo Dicaprio took part in some appointments scheduled for the COP26 of Glasgow, Scotland. The Hollywood star also met the Prince Charles with whom he entertained for a brief interview while they admired Stella McCartney’s ecological project. But the actor wasn’t the only one to meet the Prince of Wales in the last few days. Many personalities intervened in different ways to make their closeness felt to the cause for which leaders seek solutions.

The meeting between Prince Charles and Leonardo DiCaprio

During their brief meeting, the Prince Charles And Leonardo Dicaprio they visited theinstallation by Stella McCartney. The designer, in fact, presented some projects on the sustainable fashion. And during a guided tour with the designer, the two retreated to a private corner of the Kelvingrove Art Gallery for a short interview away from prying eyes. The actor took off his mask for a few minutes to shake hands with the Prince of Wales. McCartney also joined their conversation and the three chatted for about 10 minutes of thediscontinuation of the use of animal skin and fur. The designer, in fact, has ventured into the production of bags and clothing made of vegan leather.

The private talks of the Prince of Wales at COP26

COP26 in Glasgow is turning out to be a real one try like a king for the Prince Charles. As the organizer of the event, as well as the representative of Queen Elizabeth, he met the major figures who attended the conference. In addition to Leonardo DiCaprio, with whom he shared a brief conversation, he also met the president in recent days Joe Biden, Bill Gates And Jeff Bezos, who later decided to provide a large sum of money for the cause. The carpet green of the climate conference, also saw designers, such as Stella McCartney, members of the Royal Family, including William and Kate. And there was no lack of participation by Greta Thunberg and some athletes, including sailor Hannah Mills, who said: “I’m not ashamed to ask world leaders gathered in Glasgow not to shy away from big decisions on climate change and plastic pollution“.

READ ALSO: COP26, Greta Thunberg beats world leaders: “Enough blah, blah, blah”