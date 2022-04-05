Meeting begins between leaders of Real España and Marathón with the mayor; Yankel Rosenthal present at the Municipality

2022-04-05

At 10 am this Tuesday the meeting began in the Municipality of San Pedro Sula where the mayor of the city, Robert Contreras has as guests the presidents of the Royal Spain and marathon .

the leaders Elijah Burbara and orinson Amaya They attended the Cosistorial Hall, of the Municipal Palace, to start conversations that lead to resolving the issue of security and maintaining peace in the soccer stadiums of the area.

Along with them, the lawyer Rodolfo Bueso of the Commission of Discipline of the National League is present to dictate the resolutions to be established between the presidents from Aurinegros and from San Pedro de San Pedro, who after the bar fight on Saturday at the stadium Morazan did not take responsibility for the violent events.

The former president and current member of the marathon , Yankee Rosenthal also attended the agreement where other leaders of the soccer entity are, such as the secretary of the National League Solomon Galindo together with the president of the organization, Wilfredo Guzman .

The governor Robert Contreras was in the compound when the inconvenience happened; he was accompanied by foreign investors who planned to work on the property, however, they got a bad impression after the chaotic precedent.

“It cannot be that embarrassing and dangerous acts like these (happen), where the only thing we can rescue is the courage of the national police, which prevented a tragedy, a major catastrophe.

We have made an effort to keep it clean and tidy, but this cannot happen, for this reason, we are going to take action on the matter and we know that these acts will not be presented again.

I am not looking for culprits or blaming anyone, but as mayor I will put order in Morazán. Royal Spain neither marathon they are the owners of the stadium, none, the stadium belongs to the city. We are responsible for the management and we will put order in it”, said the mayor Contreras on Sunday in a video via social networks where he announced the call for this meeting where he will be present TEN to bring all the details of what is developed.