Meeting between Leonardo DiCaprio and Gigi Hadid: the Titanic superstar flies to France to support the model at Paris Fashion Week [Read report]

The alleged new couple of Leonardo DiCaprio and Gigi Hadid is making quite a bit of news. Their romance apparently began after the superstar split from Camila Morrone. He had been dating the model for over four years. After his separation, Leonardo DiCaprio was seen spending a lot of time with friends in Hollywood. It looks like he and Gigi Hadid have known each other for a while. Now, a Hollywood tabloid has reported that Leonardo DiCaprio flew to Paris where Gigi Hadid was part of the famous Paris Fashion Week. The model broke up with One Direction singer Zayn Malik a year ago. She has a daughter, Khai from her relationship.

According to Mag The Weekly, Leonardo DiCaprio was seen outside the same hotel where Gigi Hadid was seen for Paris Fashion Week. A source told the tabloid that Gigi Hadid is grateful that Leonardo DiCaprio came to support her. It looks like the couple is having a lot of fun. Both want to keep a low profile and enjoy their time together. It seems like Gigi Hadid is grateful for Leo’s presence, and that’s exactly what she needed. It seems she likes the fact that he’s laid back, and the equation is laid back and easy. Both don’t want to commit and are just enjoying their time together.

Gigi Hadid’s father, Mohammed Hadid, has neither confirmed nor denied that his daughter is dating Leonardo DiCaprio. He said they were good friends. He also said he met him in St Tropez and found him very nice. He said the press should send relationship questions to Gigi Hadid herself. Looks like she and Zayn Malik got together to celebrate their daughter Khai’s second birthday.