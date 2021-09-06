Meeting between oilmen and Bitcoin miners in Texas – The Cryptonomist

The squeeze of the Chinese authoritiesi on the cryptocurrency mining activity in China, which has long been considered the true and world hub of this activity (about 75% of all activities related to mining would be located there) seems to have reached a point. For Chinese miners in fact, the hunt for new frontiers has begun where they can continue their lucrative business.

Texas offers hospitality to miners

One of the states that immediately proved to be the most open and ready to offer hospitality to cryptocurrency miners was the State of Texas, which boasts very favorable energy conditions for an activity that we know requires enormous waste of electricity.

At the end of August, on a residential street of Houston A meeting would have been held between some important local oil companies and some cryptocurrency miners, to talk about the possible synergies to be created in order to mine cryptocurrencies on site.

Especially according to what was learned from some sources present at the meeting, the possibility of exploiting the country’s large natural gas reserves to power the necessary power generators would be discussed. to the mining business.

This is a great opportunity for Texas

One of the oilmen present at the meeting, which has decided to convert its business into cryptocurrency mining, said “When I heard that it was possible to earn so much money for MCF (a metric used to measure natural gas), instead of burning it in the atmosphere, thanks to bitcoin mining, I thought this would be a great opportunity for the Whole Texas “.

Following China’s stance this spring, Dozens of mining companies have arrived in Texas for the favorable energy conditions that the country could offer.

“This is Texas, guys. We have what it takes. We are sitting on the energy capital of the world “, said another of the meeting attendees.

Many Chinese miners after the ban by the authorities moved to neighboring countries such as Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan and Ukraine, but now they are looking with greater interest to move to countries where they can have stable and better conditions for their business, such as Texas and Canada.

Mining Bitcoin in a green way

The meeting held in Houston probably, in addition to the possibility given to be able to talk about contingent and logistical situations related to the mining business, it will also have served to illustrate new possibilities of mining cryptocurrencies in a sustainable way, an issue that has long touched the crypto world.

Many still remember Elon Musk’s tweet from May 12th about the excessive energy consumption of the mining activity, which caused a collapse in Bitcoin prices.

In May Musk himself had participated to the Bitcoin Mining Council, one way “to promote transparency in energy use and to accelerate sustainability initiatives worldwide“.

This meeting was followed by a tweet from Musk himself in which he explained that he had spoken with the Bitcoin miners of North America:

“They pledged to publish the current and planned use of renewable energy and to ask miners to do the same.”

The sustainable proof of stake system

And this is also the reason why many cryptocurrencies are adopting, with increasing frequency, the so-called proof-of-stake system: instead of rewarding whoever wins the computational race, (as in the Bitcoin proof of work) nodes participating in the blockchain are randomly selected.

This system would require about 1% of the energy required instead of the system used by mining of Bitcoin.

In Texas there is one of the largest mining farms, completely generated by sources of clean energy. According to research from the University of Cambridge the share of renewable energy used for cryptocurrency mining would be around 78%.

And according to many this could be the new business of the future, that of a Bitcoin produced in a sustainable way.

Mining is a great business opportunity for countries rich in energy sources

All energy-rich nations are starting to see serious business opportunities in mining.

Venezuela and Iran have officially declared their intentions to mine cryptocurrencies and Middle Eastern heavy energy producing nations are planning to launch their CBDC.

Many nations in northern Europe, large producers of renewable energy, are also seriously considering using part of their clean energy to offer it to cryptocurrency miners.

The Norwegian oil giant Aker ASA very quickly became a large bitcoin holder and direct investor in various operations, including mining.

All these moves show us that the energy producing regions they have no choice but to participate in the extraction of digital currencies. It is therefore very likely that what happened in Texas will be repeated very soon in other countries as well. Because what appears inevitable is now an increasingly close synergy between energy producing companies and large cryptocurrency mining farms.