Meeting between the parties for the Insigne-Toronto affair has been set

As reported by Nicolò Schira, well-known journalist expert in the transfer market, the negotiation between Insigne and Toronto could turn definitively on Wednesday, where the decisive meeting between the two parties should take place.

“The deal to bring Lorenzo Insigne to Toronto is in the final phase, the final details are to be defined. The Toronto emissaries will arrive in Milan on Wednesday to meet Insigne’s agent, Vincenzo Pisacane and thus define the deal. A five-year contract worth 11 million a year plus bonuses and concessions is ready “

Lorenzo #Insigns at #TorontoFC from #Naples is in the final stage. Last details. #TFC‘s emissaries will arrive in Milan on Wednesday to meet Insigne’s agent (V. Pisacane) to finalize the deal. Ready 5-year contract (11M € / year) + bonuses and many benefits. #TFCLive #MLS – Nicolò Schira (@NicoSchira) January 1, 2022