Meeting between the parties for the Insigne-Toronto affair has been set

Kim Lee25 mins ago
0 25 1 minute read

As reported by Nicolò Schira, well-known journalist expert in the transfer market, the negotiation between Insigne and Toronto could turn definitively on Wednesday, where the decisive meeting between the two parties should take place. Here is what Scherà reported on his official Twitter account:

“The deal to bring Lorenzo Insigne to Toronto is in the final phase, the final details are to be defined. The Toronto emissaries will arrive in Milan on Wednesday to meet Insigne’s agent, Vincenzo Pisacane and thus define the deal. A five-year contract worth 11 million a year plus bonuses and concessions is ready “

Here is the tweet:

