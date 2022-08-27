Meeting Gustavo Petro with María Fernanda Cabal: President Gustavo Petro met with María Fernanda Cabal | Politics

President Gustavo Petro and the senator of the Democratic Center, María Fernanda Cabal, held a meeting on the afternoon of last Wednesday at the Casa de Nariño. José Félix Lafaurie, husband of the congresswoman, was also present at the meeting, which lasted an hour.

The meeting took place after learning that one of the sons of congresswoman María Fernanda Cabal had to leave the country for security reasons. According to sources, that was the only issue that was addressed and the president promised to guarantee the safety of the family.

“Precisely because of the information spread in the media about the threats to our children, we received a communication from Casa de Nariño regarding the intention of President Gustavo Petro to listen to us and meet with usThat was what José Felix and I did. He assisted us together with two members of the Government, one the director of the UNP, the other the director of Intelligence, and there we referred him to threats that came from behind, that have been prosecuted, and the seriousness of the you are current The instruction was to reinforce security, even permanently”later told the senator about the meeting

The senator has been one of the most critical voices of President Gustavo Petro, not only since the president took office on August 7, but since the time they were partners in the Congress of the Republic.