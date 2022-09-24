Meeting on financial health and its importance in the well-being of people

Financial stress, uncertainty or saving capacity are concepts that constantly fly over us, is it the scarcity of “financial health“A generational problem? Do we have the opportunity to better manage our income? These and other issues will be addressed at the new meeting organized by Jolly Group with the sponsorship of BBVA.

Know the best way to achieve well-being through good management of the economy

‘Financial health as a lifestyle’ is a day of free attendance, which will take place in Malaga at the NH Hotel, on Wednesday, September 28 at 9:30 am, and in which you can register by filling out this form.









A cycle with three speakers who will give their views on the main topic and give the keys to achieve well-being through good management of our economic resources.

Participants in the meeting

Laura Rojas-Marcos, is a doctor in clinical and health psychology, a professional who has developed her career and studies between Spain and the United States and is a specialist in anxiety disorders, depression, stress, relational problems, abuse, gerontology and psycho-oncology. In addition to being a lecturer and researcher, Laura collaborates with different institutions dedicated to social and mental health issues. She is a member of the American Psychological Association and the European Federation of Psychology and Psychotherapy (EFPA) and author of the books talk and learn, the feeling of guilt, we are change Y The family: from toxic relationships to healthy relationships.

joan rock He is a prestigious cook and chef at the El Celler de Can Roca restaurant, a Michelin star and considered the best restaurant in the world. Joan has collaborated in different university programs and is, together with his brothers, an ambassador for the United Nations Sustainable Development Programs. He is the author of different publications such as Vacuum cooking, My mother’s kitchen or Ten menus for a concert.

Francis Xavier Jerez, director of BBVA’s Southern Territory, has a degree in Economics from the Carlos III University of Madrid and began his professional career at BBVA in 1996, where he has held different positions of responsibility in numerous areas of the bank. Patxi, that is what his friends call him, was appointed in June 2018 territorial director of BBVA in the Canary Islands, where he arrived after directing the Risk area of ​​the Southern Territorial for several years, where he returned in 2020 as director .

The meeting will be moderated by Magdalena Trillojournalist, professor at the University of Granada, Grupo Joly Digital Transformation advisor.