meeting with Angelina Jolie and the children?

Roma caput mundi (and Brad Pitt confirms). The Valentino Haute Couture Fall Winter 2022 2023 fashion show brought a roundup of prominent stars to Piazza di Spagna, see Anne Hathaway, Elodie, Florence Pugh, Kate Hudson, Tina Kunakey and Andrew Garfield. Still in the shadow of the colosseum, the filming of the second chapter of the Netflix film is underway The old guard with Uma Thurman and Charlize Theron. Paparazzata with ice cream in hand at Porta Portese, Diane Keaton in Rome to shoot Book Club 2 with Jane Fonda. Never as this summer has the capital competed with Hollywood by winning hands down. Breaking news, yesterday Brad Pitt was also photographed at the Roman airport and there are already those who dream of a meeting with ex-wife Angelina Jolie, who happens to be in the Eternal City.

This content is imported from Instagram. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

Angelina Jolie is in Rome for filming of his directorial film produced by Fremantle based on the bestseller Without blood by Alessandro Baricco. For the weeks of filming, Angie was accompanied by three special guests, daughters Zahara, 17, Shiloh, 16 and Vivienne, 13. Spotted during a shopping session with her protagonist Salma Hayek and daughter Valentina Henri Pinault, the actress seems to enjoy the Dolce Vita best. The most photographed moment of his stay in Rome, however, was the Maneskin concert at the Circus Maximus: the videos of Jolie and her daughter Shiloh unleashed and accomplices more than ever as they sing I wanna be your slave have gone viral, and it’s not hard to see why.

This content is imported from Instagram. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

Is Brad Pitt’s visit to Rome connected in any way to his ex-wife and daughters? It is no mystery that Shiloh is very attached to her father. It is a few weeks ago the gossip launched by Hollywood Reporter, according to which the girl is “the only one of the sons of the two stars to have maintained a good relationship with the actor” to the point of “running away from Jolie’s house to be able to spend time with him”. Did Brad fly to Rome for a “neutral land” meeting with the 16-year-old? Difficult to think of a rendezvous between Brad and Angelina given the latest news on their very long and expensive divorce. At the moment the legal battle between the two exes centers on Chateau Miraval, with the actor suing his ex-wife for selling his shares in the property and winery without her permission “knowingly violating the rights contractual “. It’s been a long time since that December 15th 2010 when Brangelina embraced on the red carpet of The Space Cinema in Rome for the premiere of The Tourist …

Brad and Angelina at the Roman premiere of The Tourist in 2010 Daniele VenturelliGetty Images

THE MOST READ ARTICLES OF ELLE.IT The short haircuts of the fashion shows READ NOW

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io