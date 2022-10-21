Meeting with Kim Kardashian who is launching her home collection

If you’ve ever seen an episode of her reality show, browsed her Instagram or taken a look at the guided tour of her house decorated by Axel Vervoordt, you surely did not miss this information: Kim Kardashian loves monochrome interiors, in particular greige, this shade between gray and beige which covers almost all of his house, the offices of his brands (Skims and Skkn by Kim), and of course his products. The latest example? The home accessories that the businesswoman has just released and available now on the Skkn by Kim website.

Decorating a bathroom, the line is made up of five beauty objects: a tray, a round container, a small box, a tissue box and a wastebasket. If some associate luxury with ornamentation, Kim Kardashian once again proves the opposite with this sleek line, unveiled only four months after the launch of her skincare line Skkn by Kim. With no visible labels or marks, the set is ideal for storing your care products and transforming your bathroom into a minimalist sanctuary, all items blending with the gray tones of the packaging Skkn by Kim skincare products.

To discuss her project, the businesswoman met AD. She talks about her love of gray and the process of creating her collection.

The accessories designed by Kim Kardashian have found the perfect setting in this concrete-coloured piece. Courtesy of SKKN by Kim

Architectural Digest: The same shade, a gray reminiscent of concrete, is present in your home, on your products and your objects. What draws you to this shade?

Kim Kardashian: I love concrete and gray in general because they are zen tones. When I designed the packaging for my Skkn by Kim skincare products, I wanted them to refer to the interiors of my home. So I was inspired by concrete sculptures and the different shades of stone. I also wanted to make sure that the design of the accessories resonated with the packaging of my Skkn by Kim skincare line. The collection has been designed to present these care products, to display them at home and give a modern and minimal touch to its interiors.

How is concrete synonymous with well-being?

It contributes to my mental well-being. The world is so chaotic: when I come home, I only want one thing: calm. The minimalist design and the concrete allow me to find peace, tranquility. It is for this reason that I wanted each item in the accessories collection to be made from hand-cast concrete. Each piece is unique and has its own texture, its own patina that will evolve over time. Moreover, when I imagined the packaging of the line skin care, I first had stone packaging made, which we then tried to imitate. These prototypes are still in my office.