Meeting with Neymar Jr.: “I hope to make Parisians even happier”

The football gods, who certainly reside part of the year in Brazil, have undoubtedly all leaned on the birthplace of Neymar da Silva Santos Júnior, known as Neymar Jr., to make him the new football prodigy. At the age of 5, his exceptional talent had already been noticed. After signing his first professional contract at Santos, the club where King Pelé himself played, he will be part of the mythical trio of FC Barcelona attackers from 2013, the famous “MSN” (Lionel Messi, Luis Suárez , Neymar Jr.). As if football were his mother tongue, Neymar Jr. combines exceptional dribbling skills, unstoppable goalkeeping, technique and agility on the ball. When he signed for Paris Saint-Germain in 2017, fans were amazed to see such talent evolve under their colors. “In Brazil, we often say, with a laugh, that children are born with a ball at their feet, or that their parents have already chosen a team for them, comments for us the stellar player. But it’s not very different here in France. The fans are in love with football, the stadiums are always full. As for PSG supporters, they are club fanatics. They send incredible energy to the players which helps us fight until the last minute of the match.”

Five years later, Neymar Jr. is still there, visibly happy to take part in the team’s project. If PSG twirls with ease at the top of Ligue 1, and accumulates champion titles, the goal that all club fans dream of, winning a Champions League, has yet to be achieved. Star among stars, the Brazilian striker could have gotten tired of football, become jaded. But his love of the game does not waver. “Football is my passion: every time I step onto the pitch, it’s a joy for me to do what I love most in the world, he explains to us. I lived with PSG for five years of work, good times, titles won. I still have to win others, and I hope to make the Parisians even happier.”

Footballers, as we know, are tracked down, scrutinized from all angles, and constantly evolve under the public gaze. Taking care of your look is therefore almost a formal obligation and, often, a pleasure assumed on Instagram. “I’ve always liked to show my personality through what I wear, he continues. Paris breathes fashion, and I feel privileged to be able to live in a city that is a real reference in this area, and which is also becoming a reference in the world of football.” We often had the opportunity to see the player in the front row of the Balmain fashion show – then to see his sedan chased by the hordes of fans who want to cry out their love to him at all costs. Faithful to the house, the star striker of PSG has forged a relationship over the years with artistic director Olivier Rousteing, whom he does not fail to greet behind the scenes. “I have great admiration for the story and for Olivier’s talent. He has a great personality, it’s obvious that he loves what he does, and the love of the public rewards the quality of his work.”

Brazil remains etched in his heart. With the Seleção, the national team, Neymar Jr. is preparing to play his third World Cup, impatient and proud to once again wear the yellow, green and blue jersey. With his social project, Instituto Projeto Neymar Jr., opened in 2014, he helps disadvantaged people in his country. “It is a source of pride for my family and me. We provide the children and families we assist with better opportunities. I grew up in the neighborhood where we built the Institute, and I’m really happy that, thanks to football, we can offer young people a place to study, play sports, take care of their health and dream of a future profession.”