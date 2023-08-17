Meezy Roe helped extend Dodgers’ streak

This August, the Los Angeles Dodgers extended their winning streak to 10 after defeating the Milwaukee Brewers 7–1 at Dodger Stadium. There, Miguel Rojas hit his third home run of the season and his second in his last three games.

It should be noted that Clayton Kershaw, the veteran lefty, shone on the mound and picked up his 11th win of the season (11–4); By working five chapters of three hits, one run (the product of Mark Canha’s HR), two tickets and some strikeouts. Meanwhile, the Dodgers had 10 hits, three of them by Mookie Betts, who also drove in four of his team’s seven runs.

The action began in the first inning, with Amed Rosario hitting an RBI single to open the scoring for the locals. ‘Hoppy’ temporarily coincided with Canha’s home run in the second inning, but ‘Miggy Roe’ took the lead in the bottom of the second act with his 101.3 mph shot against Wade Miley.

The Dodgers scored one more in that inning. JD Martinez was on base due to defensive interference from William Contreras on the bases loaded. Bates stepped on the register in that game.

Another came with a sacrifice fly by Will Smith in the fourth, and in the seventh act, the Californians added two more with a solo home run by Chris Taylor to put up the final points in the seventh.

However, Wade Miley suffered his third hit of the season (6–3) and off the Dodgers’ pitching, Venezuelan Broussard Graterol pitched a scoreless inning, his 16th catch on the contest. Meanwhile, Miguel Rojas had 23 RBI, 36 runs scored and raised his average to .220 (63 for 286) with a .571 OPS.