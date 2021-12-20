Mef: 2021 requirement well below estimates, collection cost at an all-time low

Listen to the audio version of the article

“In 2021 we recorded a truly significant improvement in the state’s needs, which will be decidedly lower even than the estimates of the Nadef of a few months ago”. This was stated by the director general of the Treasury, Alessandro Rivera, during a press conference for the presentation of the 2022 Debt Guidelines. Also for 2022 – Rivera anticipated – despite a primary deficit until 2024, “a further improvement of the borrowing requirement and therefore lower net debt “and a debt / GDP ratio also” further decreasing in the coming years “, thanks to an average cost of debt” significantly lower “than nominal growth.

In 2021 average cost of deposits at an all-time low 0.1%

“In terms of the average cost of funding, in 2021, the historic low for the Italian Republic was reached, equal to 0.1%, from 0.59% in 2020”, continued Rivera. In the course of 2021, through the policy of mass issuance practically by the Treasury, the average life of the Italian debt was also extended, reaching 7.12 years. With regard to the dynamics of emissions, Rivera reported that 2021 closed “with very significant volumes compared to the pre-pandemic levels and equal to 318 billion in the medium-long term”. The amount is lower than the 2020 level (369 billion) but still higher than the pre-crisis average (249 billion in 2018 and 253 billion in 2019).

Iacovoni, in 2022 one or two BTp Futura issues, possible BTp Italia

In 2022 the Treasury is planning to issue at least one new BTp Futura and it is “possible” that the BTp Italia will again be offered again after the 2021 stop. This was announced by Davide Iacovoni, head of public debt management Ministry of Economy, during the presentation of the Guidelines for the management of public debt in 2022. “We confirm an issue of BTp Futura for 2022 and we will evaluate if there is room for a second issue”, said Iacovoni who has defined as “possible” that BTp Italia will also be offered again.

In 2022, he said, there is “a small BTp Italia expiring and it is possible that this instrument will be reopened even if the issue of negative rates has to be managed”. For the BTp Italia, said Iacovoni, it is possible that “measures” will be developed in order to make this instrument attractive for retail even in a context of negative real rates such as the current one.

From the ECB in 2022 broad coverage of Italy bonds

According to Iacovoni, from the ECB, in light of the changes announced after the Governing Council, “it seems we can see a solid, broad coverage on net emissions, certainly well over half” of the net 80-90 billion estimated by the Treasury for 2022 . “Among other things, it must be said – continued Iacovoni – that the ECB pointed out that in case of need there could be the reopening of Pepp (the purchase program for the pandemic emergency that ends in March 2022, ed.) In net terms “. Furthermore, “the announcement by President Christine Lagarde that the ECB will extend the time window for the reinvestment of securities that expire at least until 2024 is no small thing.”