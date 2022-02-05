MEF Law Decree cryptocurrencies and exchanges

In the end one crypto sector regulation also comes in Italy, even if it smells more of huge data collection than of framework within which the exchange they will be able to move with agility, just like other operators in the sector.

Controls and quarterly data collection, under penalty of inability to operate on Italian soil. Details of the operations of each user residing in Italy and obligation to apply these regulations even if you are not based in Italy but we offer a service in Italian.

Minister Franco points to exchange data – but will it be possible?

A sort of cross between the regulations imposed on brokers today, with a detailed examination of all types of operation made by resident in Italy. This would be the content of the law decree which would bear the signature of the Minister of the Economy Daniele Franco.

What remains to be understood is how long it will take mainstream newspapers to realize that this is a huge operation for the monitoring and not a serious legislation on the sector, which establishes the obligations and rights of all operators. But let’s go with order, taking into account the fact that for a more in-depth comment we will necessarily have to wait for the publication of the text in Official Gazette.

A panopticon borne by private individuals

The first thing that emerges is this: the newspapers talk about Far West legislation, to which the government, by decree, has decided to intervene with a huge collection of data, which will be borne by the exchange operating in Italy or who have services offered in Italian.

Something we had already seen applied to non-European brokers, to which the lack of license precisely whenever they also had a page in Italian. But let’s try to sort out the various news items that have been circulating for 24 hours now.

Control of the “balance sheets” of exchanges

The first part of the information that the exchange will have to convey concerns the aggregate of inflow and of exits from “own circuits” of cryptocurrencies. Communication that must be made every 90 days. So far it could be too comprehend, why the Ministry of Economy and Finance may have an interest in having that type of data for several reasons. What we don’t understand is the next step.

Quarterly reports from customers sent to the MEF

Even the operations and balances of each individual customer, appropriately converted into EUR, must be transmitted. In other words, the ministry will obtain a huge amount of data on each user, for the moment without consequences, even if those who know the modus operandi tax in this country shouldn’t take long to put two and two together.

Sanctions for defaulting

All the exchange who do not provide the data requested by decree they would be legally unable to operate in Italy, with penalties that may even lead to the website being blocked.

Iron fist? Not too much, since someone in the ministry must have realized how difficult it is to hit certain reality in the crypto sector, which may well stop trading Italy and collect only those customers who want to get around the ban.

An incomprehensible rule, which will be the subject of battle

The rule is frankly incomprehensible. Or rather, the intentions of the MEF you can easily guess. But on the one hand, defining this intervention as a “regulatory framework on cryptocurrencies” is nonsense, on the other hand we are quite certain that many market operators will wage war, should these actually be the rules contained within the document.

Not that much was expected from a policy which, by now should not be a mystery to anyone, does not seem very interested in technology, but rather intaxable on which to calculate tax. But there is very little fear of fear, at least for now.