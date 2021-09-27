Meg Ryan: America’s sweetheart returns to the red carpet

D.after an absence of two years, Meg Ryan is ticked on the star-haunted red carpet ofAcademy Museum of LA – the work of Renzo Piano which comprehensively collects the history of cinema, in the form of relics, films, corridors and rooms dedicated to legends.

It is an apparition more unique than rare, the star of Harry, this is Sally in fact, sipping public appearances with a dropper. But on the red carpet on Saturday, with a splendid dress by Ulyana Sergeenko, the actress surprised and enchanted. As in the good old days of Insomnia of love.

Absent from the big screen for too many years, Meg Ryan – who will turn 60 next November – now leads a life far from the spotlight. But what are the real reasons?

Meg Ryan: the star of romantic comedies

After having been the queen of 90s rom-coms – with titles like French Kiss And You’ve Got Mail -, the career (and life) of the actress undergoes a drastic change starting from the zero years. After a decade of marriage with colleague Dennis Quaid, it happens that in 2001 Meg falls madly in love with Russell Crowe on the set of Kidnapping and ransom.

A burning passion that leads to divorce, but that nevertheless it goes out just as easily, not even a year later – and by decision of the actress. Which, some time later he admits to having broken the heart of the beautiful Gladiator.

On the affair the American press (and not only) is unleashed. Too chaste and pure the image of Ryan, built by her in the long sequence of romantic comedies and further amplified by the media. Meg man eater, but where are we now.

But he’s replacing Nicole Kidman in the film In the cut that comes the coup de grace. Jane Campion’s highly erotic thriller it’s a box office disaster and a cinematic adventure forever stains America’s (umpteenth) sweetheart label. Because the role is rough, but it is certainly not that of Sharon Stone in Basic Instinct; and also because Meg’s face is already disrupted by plastic surgery. The angel’s face has disappeared, the double dissonance makes her an unknown person.

A swooping career

In fact, get used to the archetype of the good girl next door, in front of Meg engaged in a series of very explicit erotic scenes, the public and the press cut the bridges. It would take a miracle, but at the turning point of 40 years, Hollywood turns its back on her. Reserving fierce criticism of the film and its performance. Which, as often happens with unclassifiable roles, instead it is one of the best of its carrierto.

Years later, on this career transition Meg confesses that she was shocked by the ferocious reaction to the film: «I thought that love with Hollywood was reciprocated but then something changed. I was exhausted, I felt isolated“.

With even more unrecognizable traits, in 2008 he tries the comeback with The Women, remake of George Cukor’s 1939 classic. But it is a loud thud. She who he had stood up to Julia Roberts in the ranking of the highest paid actresses then perhaps decides to beat a retreat.

The marital failure, the partly professional one, with the scarce important roles, e there is the morbid attention to surgical interventions. Criticism increases and Meg’s distance from the limelight increases.

The last few years and today’s life

To console Meg from the dark period, in 2006 comes Daisy. A Chinese girl who adopts when she is only one year old. Meanwhile start a story with rocker John Mellencamp which, between ups and downs, lasts about ten years.

In 2015 he made his surprise debut in directing with the film Ithaca – The wait for a return. A company that does not leave its mark. For the rest, many appearances in TV films and in the series Web Therapy, conceived and directed by Lista Kudrow.

Gorgeous (almost) 60 years old, from the photos on the red carpet on Saturday night Meg seems to have recovered form and polish. We know that she is very dedicated to writing screenplays, and that she lives in New York. On every occasion she repeats that she does not miss acting at all, and that she prefers to dispense advice to the firstborn, Jack Quaid, had by her ex-husband in 1992. A very successful actor. Protagonist of the saga Hunger Games and the Amazon series The Boys.

