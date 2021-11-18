Meg Ryan and Jodie Foster: Careers Compared – Photo 1 of 6

On November 19th Jodie Foster and Meg Ryan celebrate their birthday. Jodie was born in Los Angeles in 1962, Meg the year before, in Fairfield, Connecticut.

Both blondes, both very popular with the public, have had different careers. Jodie made her debut at the age of six in the television series “Mayberry RFD”. He was just ten when he first appeared at the cinema in the film “Two Boys and a Lion”. At the age of fourteen he plays, alongside Robert De Niro, the cult film of Martin Scorsese “Taxi Driver“, which earned her her first 1977 Academy Award nomination for Best Supporting Actress.

Less precocious Meg, who made her debut in the cinema only in 1981 with the film “Rich and famous”. Her real success was in 1989, for her memorable interpretation of Sally Albright in the film “Harry, meet Sally …” by Rob Reiner. Meg gets a Golden Globe nomination for Best Actress in a Motion Picture – Comedy or Music.

The Eighties and Nineties are the golden years for Meg, who plays successful romantic comedies such as “Sleepless in Love”, with Tom Hanks (second Golden Globe nomination) and “There is Mail for You”, also with Tom Hanks and third Golden Globe nomination. In the new millennium, however, after “Kate and Leopold”, with Hugh Jackman, his career tarnished. His latest film is “Ithaca – Waiting for a return”, which he also directed.

Jodie’s career is more regular, who over the years has interpreted films such as Jonathan Kaplan’s “Under accusation”, Jonathan Demme’s “The Silence of the Lambs”, “My Little Genius”, of which he directs, “Sommersby” Jon Amiel, Michael Apted’s “Nell”, Andy Tennant’s “Anna and the King”, David Fincher’s “Panic Room”, Roman Polański’s “Carnage”.

Jodie wins her first Oscar in 1989, for “Under Accusation”. The second comes in 1992 for her interpretation of Clarice Starling in “The Silence of the Lambs”. In 1994 Jodie is nominated for “Nell”. In addition to the Oscars, Jodie has won three Golden Globes, three BAFTA Awards and a Screen Actors Guild Award.

Jodie and Meg have never met on a set, although they “touched” on a few occasions. Jodie Foster in fact accepted the role of Annabel in “Maverick”, which had been rejected by Meg Ryan.

And the names of both were made for the famous “Shakespeare In Love”: the film was to be played by Julia Roberts, who, however, wanted Daniel Day-Lewis next to him, who instead had other commitments. Thus, the part of the protagonist was offered to Nicole Kidman, Kate Winslet and finally Gwyneth Paltrow. Although the producers had thought of Jodie Foster, Meg Ryan and Winona Ryder.

In short, at least for now it is not possible to see the two actresses together. Apart from this photo taken by Herb Ritts, in which they pose with Michelle Pfeiffer.

