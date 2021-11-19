Meg Ryan turns 60, the 10 most irresistible roles of “America’s sweetheart”

Meg Ryan turns 60 as “America’s sweetheart”. A jaunty Hollywood icon, the actress was there queen of rom-com most memorable of the 90’s. It remains in the collective imagination famous simulated orgasm scene in the restaurant, in front of Billy Crystal in the cult Harry, this is Sally of 1989. Performance that earned the actress the before three nominations to the Golden Globe. The other two, he earned them paired with Tom Hank in Insomnia of love (1993) and in You’ve Got Mail (1998).

Margaret Mary Emily Anne Hyra was born on November 19, 1961 to Fairfield, Connecticut, a math teacher and casting director. Change her name to Meg Ryan (anagram of “Germany”) and at the age of 20 debuts in Rich and famous: the latest film shot by the Hollywood giant, George Cukor. Almost thirty years later, Meg will be among the protagonists of The Women, a remake of a director’s classic, opposite Eva Mendes and Annette Bening.

Not just romantic comedies. During her brilliant career, the actress has distinguished herself in intense and controversial roles: from the alcoholic wife of Andy Garcia in Love each other (1994) to murky sex with Mark Ruffalo in detective noir In The Cut (2003) by Jane Champion. At the peak of success, the star turned down the role of Catherine Tramell in Basic Instinct consecrating Sharon Stone to sex symbol.

Ex wife of Dennis Quaid, Ryan is the 29-year-old’s mom Jack Quaid (the Hughie of the series The Boys) and adolescent Daisy True, of Chinese origin and adopted in 2006. Here are 10 irresistible roles to celebrate the fabulous 60 years of “America’s sweetheart”: