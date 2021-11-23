Meg Ryan turns 60: the beauty evolution hair

H.arry meet Sally, Insomnia of love, You’ve Got Mail, French Kiss… And the list could go on for a little while longer. Meg Ryan turns 60 on November 19th as the queen of American romantic comedies, indeed, as the “sweetheart of America”, as the stars and stripes press has often dubbed her. And not only that: it is a contemporary icon, still highly copied, for her Nineties haircuts (still in fashion).

Meg Ryan, 60 years of short hair icon

Since the days of Harry, this is Sally And Insomnia of love, Meg Ryan is definitely “short woman”, hairlook who has consecrated her as a beauty icon and to which she has remained faithful over the years.

Like her, only Sigourney Weaver and Jennifer Aniston. Having become her strong point over the decades, in reality the short hair Meg Ryan was born by a mistake on the set French Kiss of 1995, where he showed it for the first time.

The story of her haircut in French Kiss

On the Parisian set of the comedy alongside Kevin Klein, the Connecticut actress had an accident with a hair iron.

As he had told a while ago InStyle “I was playing Kate, a character stuck in Paris, with no baggage, money or a place to live. It was absurd to think that he had the possibility of even shampooing himself. So we had to make the hair look ruined but still decent.

While we were working on it, during a test, I realized that a lock of my hair was catching fire due to the iron. So my my hairstylist, Sally Hershberger, had to work with scissors, until we have obtained the cut you know ».

Haircut that was a huge success, so much so that Ryan kept it for years, also showing it off in one of his other hits You’ve Got Mail, and the hair stylist He had to do it several times to all the customers who asked him in his salon.

Becoming a real success and launching the fashion of, “Meg Ryan hair”.

The evolution of Meg Ryan’s pixie cut

Disheveled, almost as restless as the protagonist, the version of her pixie cut evolves slightly from French Kiss to You’ve Got Mail, where it always appears scaled but more orderly and “in a way”, also reflecting the character of the protagonist.

Meg Ryan’s hair tufts in this look are fixed to the sides of the face thanks to the use of wax, while the rest of the hairstyle is left natural so as to create movement but very delicate. As for the color, honey blonde, which is confirmed to be definitely its color, thanks to the many shades that create volume.

While in the tearjerker City of Angeles with Nicholas Cage, “Doctor” Ryan flaunts a short curl, the ideal testimonial that even the minimum lengths can be curled without fear.

From curly to smooth, the advent of the long bob

A couple of years pass there‘actress slightly stretches her hair in Kate and Leopold, again a romantic comedy this time alongside a time traveler Hugh Jackman.

Scaled, indeed very scaled, so perfect on her that they are terribly difficult to copy, the actress sports one of the very first long bobs, as we call it today. Pulled off to the millimeter with scissors and emphasized by many highlights to give it light. So minimal and so chic!

Receive news and updates

on the latest

beauty trends

directly in your mail

And today? Meg Ryan also dropped her unmistakable short, source of eternal inspiration, to choose a long bob just below the shoulders. But she hasn’t left that blond that has characterized her for years.

iO Donna © REPRODUCTION RESERVED