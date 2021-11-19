Meg Ryan turns 60: the breakup of her marriage with Quaid, the tumultuous flirtation with Crowe

In films shot between the 80s and 90s, of which she was the undisputed queen of romantic comedy, Meg Ryan played enchanting characters such as Kathleen Kelly from Nora Ephron’s popular C ‘post @ per te (1998), alongside Tom Hanks; Sally Albright in Rob Reiner’s Harry Met Sally (1989), opposite Billy Crystal; Annie Reed in Insomnia d’amore, to name just a few cult films (in the latter film the actress plays the owner of a small children’s bookshop inherited from her mother. To prepare for this role, at the suggestion of director Nora Ephron, Ryan decided to go to work in a real New York bookstore to become familiar with the trade and be able to better put yourself in the shoes of his character). For many years, Meg Ryan lit up the big screen with her perfect blonde bangs and quirky personality, and won the hearts of viewers in every country with every adorable scrunch of her nose. And, of course, impossible to forget Harry Met Sally’s memorable scene in which Ryan proved that he has the insight needed to become a true Hollywood star.