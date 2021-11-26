mega Chelsea offer for Chiesa
Federico Chiesa could leave Juventus in the coming months. In fact, it is no mystery that the Juventus and national winger, who never found an ideal feeling with Allegri in Turin, has long been in the sights of several top European clubs, especially the Premier League. And now something begins to move, complete with mind-boggling figures.
Chelsea, 100 million euros ready for the Church
According to the British press, Chelsea could offer 100 million euros per church. Returning from the Champions League clash with Juventus, the Londoners appreciate the qualities of the Juventus specialist to the point that they would be willing to defeat the “internal” competition with a shocking proposal. A figure that the Old Lady would take seriously if it were officially confirmed. Although, in all likelihood, it will not be the only one to arrive in the next summer market.
Juventus, Chiesa likes Liverpool too
Federico Chiesa’s profile also attracted the attention of Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool. The German coach has been following Juventus’ talent closely for some time and would like him to wear the Reds jersey soon. For this Liverpool would be ready to offer Roberto Firmino’s card plus a rich economic adjustment to the Old Lady. An offer that, should it arrive at the Juventus, which in any case will try to resist foreign offensives, could lead Chiesa to leave Turin. Also keep an eye on the new Newcastle and the two Manchester teams: in the coming months everything will be much clearer.