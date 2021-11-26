mega Chelsea offer for Chiesa

Juventus, Chiesa likes Liverpool too

Federico Chiesa’s profile also attracted the attention of Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool. The German coach has been following Juventus’ talent closely for some time and would like him to wear the Reds jersey soon. For this Liverpool would be ready to offer Roberto Firmino’s card plus a rich economic adjustment to the Old Lady. An offer that, should it arrive at the Juventus, which in any case will try to resist foreign offensives, could lead Chiesa to leave Turin. Also keep an eye on the new Newcastle and the two Manchester teams: in the coming months everything will be much clearer.