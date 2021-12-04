mega-deal with jets to the Emir and visit the Saudis- Corriere.it

from Stefano Montefiori

Sold 80 Rafale fighter jets for 17 billion. Controversy in France: a shame. The president: “We need to talk to the Saudis for the stability of the region, it is impossible to ignore them”

FROM OUR CORRESPONDENT PARIS While President Emmanuel Macron was conversing with Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Zayed (known as MBZ) at the Dubai Universal Exhibition grounds, Dassault Aviation Director General Eric Trapier signed the most important military supply contract of the French aviation industry: 80 Rafale fighter jets are sold to the United Arab Emirates for 17 billion euros.

Macron takes the credit for successfully completing a negotiation begun 13 years ago by Sarkozy and continued through ups and downs by Hollande. A success that underlines the new weight of France in the Gulf region in conjunction with the progressive American disengagement, France at least partially repays the setback of mid-September when Australia tore up the submarine deal, and could lead to triple the jobs that revolve around the Rafale (today 7000 with 400 companies involved in addition to Dassault). An aircraft operational since 2004, which for years no one outside of France has wanted, and which is now part of the military aviation of six foreign countries (after Egypt, the first in 2015, Qatar, India, Greece, Croatia and Emirates).

“I think the UAE and the crown prince have understood that France is a solid partner in the fight against terrorism and a reliable ally, capable of keeping its commitments in the region, ”said an enthusiastic Macron, with a clear allusion to the American withdrawal.

The climate of great satisfaction is broken in France by the protests of the opposition, especially of the left. Ecologist presidential candidate Yannick Jadot, supported by NGOs in defense of human rights, defines the contract “a shame”.

«France makes us ashamed when it arms authoritarian regimes that despise human rights and they get rich thanks to fossil energies, ”Jadot said. The objections to the foreign policy of France “homeland of human rights” are not new, and years ago they also struck the socialist François Hollande engaged in negotiations for the deal concluded yesterday with the United Arab Emirates.

But it’s not just about the Rafale. Macron’s mission in the Gulf comes after the site’s revelations Disclose on French military and intelligence aid to Egypt, used by the dictator Al Sisi to bomb traffickers on the border with Libya and to crack down on dissidents.

After the record contract with MBZ and a stopover in Qatar, today Macron will meet MBS in Saudi Arabia, aka Prince Mohamed Ben Salman. He will thus be the first Western leader in office to shake his hand in a bilateral meeting (Matteo Renzi was only a senator) after the killing of journalist Jamal Khashogg in 2018i, breaking a sort of international embargo that lasted three years.

Macron, however, claims the choice and the fruitful political-military visit to the Gulf. “We need to talk to the Saudis for the stability of the regione – he said yesterday -. I note that Saudi Arabia organized the G20 in the year following the Khashoggi affair, and I have not seen many powers boycott it. You cannot have a role in the region, you cannot try to help Lebanon, for example, if you ignore the Saudis ”. Coincidentally, yesterday the Minister of Information Georges Kordahi, close to Hezbollah and disliked in Riyadh, finally resigned in Beirut, following French pressure, who had resisted his post for a month and who was judged an obstacle to the resumption of aid from Saudi Arabia to Lebanon.