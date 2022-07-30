Mega Millions 2022: how and where to watch the draw on Friday, July 29 live

The Mega Millions is one of the most played lotteries, not only in the United States but in various parts of the world, and to which, in recent days, large bets have been made by having a jackpot that exceeds one billion dollars.

This Friday, July 29, the draw will be held in which that amount of money will be at stake (and one of the historical prizes of the Mega Millions and the lottery in general)so you still have time to invest $2 to try your luck and try to win the big pot.

In case you already have your lottery ticket in hand and you don’t know why where you can see or follow the results of the Mega Millions draw live, here we leave you various options where you will be able to know, in real time, if you are the winner or not.

How to watch the Friday, July 29 Mega Millions drawing live

There are multiple sources through which you can watch the Mega Millions lottery draw live.

The first option is online, through WGN-TV. This is where the nation’s news is broadcast live. This is one of the most recommended options because you will find out the result in real time.

Other than that, you can check it out on the official Mississippi lottery website. Another option may be the Texas Lottery, which broadcasts the entire drawing session over the Internet.

Regarding digital platforms, FuboTv often shows lottery draws, including the Mega Millions.

Similarly, you can download applications to your cell phone, such as those from LotteryHUB, from the app history on iPhone, and the My Lottos app on the Android Play Store. Just take into account that these do not carry the draw minute by minute but only publish the result once it has concluded.

Similarly, On the Mega Millions site, the winning combination is immediately announced and you also have the chance to follow the draw on its YouTube channel.

It may interest you:

* Mega Millions: what is the Megaplier and how does it work

* Mega Millions plays on July 29, 2022: guide on how to play, what prizes are there

* What are the hot and cold numbers in the lottery and which ones have come up most often in the Mega Millions