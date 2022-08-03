Mega Millions and Powerball, why the lottery is actually bad for personal finances

The last Mega Millions prize for $1,337 million caused a furor among Americansbecause all those who participated had the dream of winning the entire bag or one of the prizes that the Lottery had for the contestants.

Without a doubt, the winners must be happy already enjoying the honeys of their good luck, however, the detractors of the lottery consider that not everything is favorable with this type of contest.

Investopedia has tallied up the positive and negative things about the Lottery.

Everyone will have their point of view and will finally have the freedom to participate or not in the next contests.

Bad points:

– They encourage unnecessary and excessive spending among the contestants.

– They attract “dreamers” who expect to earn easy moneyand.

– Regular contestants spend a significant amount on Lottery, in 2017 the average American spent $220.

– The odds of winning the top prizes of Powerball and Mega Million are one in 292.2 million and one in 302.6 million, respectively.

– Mega Millions and Powerball lotteries have become a monthly expense for consumers. According to the US Census Bureau, revenue from state-managed lottery funds generated $81.6 billion in sales in 2019 (last year on record).

– Winning the Lottery does not mean solving the financial future of people, as there have been many cases in which winners end up poorer than beforeaffecting families and individuals individually.

– Hoping to win, people band together in allusive groups and they spend more money, which is no guarantee that they actually increase their chances.

Those who are in favor of the Lottery also find advantages.

Positive points:

– Although the chances are low, there really are prize winners.

– The lotteries they are a big business that generated almost $82 billion in 2019.

– Lottery proceeds help fund public sector programs, including the education, park services, and veterans and seniors funds.

Investopedia points out that regardless of your point of view, the fact is that participants must play responsibly and spend within their means. As long as they do, there’s no reason why everyone can’t enjoy the Lottery, as contribute to state and national funding.

You may also like:

– Mega Millions: What odds do I have of winning the jackpot

– Mega Millions plays on July 29, 2022: guide on how to play, what prizes are there

– Mega Millions reached $1,025 million dollars: what happened to the fortune of some of the biggest lottery winners in the US