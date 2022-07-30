Mega Millions is one of the most attractive draws in the United States, since the jackpot reaches hundreds and even a billion dollars, like this Friday.

The jackpot of megamillions for this July 29 it is $1.28 billion ($747.2 million in cash). Thanks to the accumulated amount, it is the third highest prize of any lottery in the country and the second of said draw after the October 23, 2018, the Mega Millions jackpot reached 1,537 billion.

The draw of Mega Millions is played in 45 entities in the United States, except for Alabama, Alaska, Hawaii, Nevada and Utah. Also, this lottery can be played on el District of Columbia and the Virgin Islands.

Mega Millions drawings are held every Tuesday and Friday at 11:00 p.m. ET and the cost of the ticket to participate is $2

Mega Millions: how much tax do I have to pay if I win the $1.28 billion jackpot

It is important to take into account some factors to make the right of collection validas some rules often vary from state to state, including taxes.

To collect a prize it is necessary that the lottery ticket has been purchased in the United States. In addition, in the case of undocumented immigrants, it is necessary to have an identification document issued by the country of origin, such as a passport.

In the case of taxes, these are higher for non citizenswho must pay between a 30% and 40%, in addition to state taxes, while US citizens pay between 25 and 30 percent.

It is also important to mention that, in the event of winning, you can choose between a cash option or an annual paymentwhich will also change the taxes to be paid.

Annuity Option: An initial annual payment followed by 29 annual payments. Each payment is 5 percent higher than the previous one.

Cash Option: A single lump sum payment that is equal to all of the cash in the Mega Millions jackpot prize pool.

If you have purchased a Mega Million lottery ticket, We recommend that you consult the rules for collecting prizes and tax laws in the lottery of your state.