Mega Millions jackpot exceeds $500 million

(CNN) — The Mega Millions jackpot has risen to more than $500 million after no one hit all six of the winning numbers on Friday night.

The next drawing is Tuesday and the jackpot will be at least $530 million, or about $304.7 million in cash, according to lottery organizers. This would place it in eighth place among the Mega Million jackpots in history.

Friday’s winning numbers were 8, 20, 26, 53, 64, plus the golden Mega Ball 15, according to the lottery website. The estimated jackpot was $480 million, or about $276 million in cash.

There were some winners. One ticket purchased in California matched all five white balls and 28 tickets matched all four white balls and the Mega Ball.

According to the lottery, a total of 1,423,423 winning tickets were sold across all prize levels.

The last time a $20 million jackpot was won was on April 15, and since then there have been more than 15.5 million winning tickets across all prize levels, including 25 worth $1 million or more, depending on the lottery.

Only three other jackpots were won in 2022: a $426 million jackpot in California on January 28, $128 million in New York on March 8 and $110 million in Minnesota on April 12.

Although your odds of winning the Mega Millions jackpot are 1 in 302,575,350, you know what they say, you can’t win if you don’t play.