Mega Millions jackpot hits $790 million, fourth largest in history

In last Friday’s drawing, four tickets sold in Delaware, New York, New Jersey and Virginia had prizes ranging from $3 million to $1 million.

The Mega Millions jackpot rose to $790 million dollarsafter no ticket matched all six winning numbers in Friday night’s drawing.

Its about fourth largest jackpot in lottery history.

“Only three lottery jackpots have been wonin any game, at a level higher than next Tuesday’s estimated prize pool of $790 million,” the lottery said in a press release.

For next Tuesday’s drawing, if there is a winner, you can access the $790 million before taxes if you choose a 30 annual payment option. The other option, which is the one most winners choose, is the full cash prize, which for the next drawing it would be $464.4 million dollars.

The jackpot has grown so large because there hasn’t been a winner in three months. Those 27 consecutive drawings without anyone matching all six numbers has allowed the jackpot to gradually grow from its starting point of $20 million in April.

Friday’s winning numbers were 14, 40, 60, 64, 66, plus the golden Mega Ball 16, according to the lottery’s website. The $630 million prize it was the equivalent of about $388 million in cash, the lottery said.

Although no one drew all six numbers, there were four other big winners who hit all five numbers.

Three of those tickets, sold in Delaware, New Jersey and New Yorkhad opted for the Megaplier, awarding each a prize of $3 million.

The fourth ticket that matched five numbers was sold in Virginia and was worth $1 million, according to the lottery.

The biggest jackpots in history

are three lhe biggest prizes ever drawn in the US lottery. One of them, a $1.05 billion Mega Millions, was awarded to a person in Michigan on January 22, 2021.

Two years earlier, on October 23, 2018, a South Carolina player took home $1.537 million, after also playing Mega Millions.

However, the largest prize in history was awarded on January 13, 2016. It was a Powerball prize of $1,586 million.

Mega Millions is played in 45 states, as well as Washington, DC and the US Virgin Islands. The game is overseen by state lottery officials.

You may also like:

– Woman wins thousands of dollars in the lottery and decides to share her prize with other people

– A winning ticket worth more than $460,000 from the Mega Millions lottery was sold in Los Angeles

– Winning ticket for $366.7 million Powerball prize was announced to be sold in Vermont