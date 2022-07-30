Mega Millions jackpot increases to $1.28 billion

The Mega Millions lottery grand prize will make history 0:54

(CNN) — The Mega Millions jackpot for Friday rose to an estimated $1.28 billion, according to the game’s website, and would be the second largest in the game’s 20-year history and the third largest of any lottery game. from the United States.

Restaurant owner buys 50,000 lottery tickets in the US 0:58

Friday’s jackpot cash value option is $742.2 million. The drawing is at 11 pm ET at the WSB-TV studio in Atlanta.

The winning numbers for Tuesday night were 7, 29, 60, 63, 66 and the Mega Ball 15. The next drawing will be on Friday at 11 pm ET.

Although no one won the jackpot on Tuesday, some winners claimed big prizes. There were eight tickets that won $1 million each after matching the first five numbers.

And the prize for another winning ticket sold in Ohio that matched the first five numbers was $3 million because it included an optional Megaplier purchased for an extra dollar.

If there is a winning ticket on Friday, the jackpot will be the third largest Mega Millions prize in the game’s 20-year history, according to the Mega Millions website.

The largest Mega Millions jackpot so far was $1.537 million on Oct. 23, 2018, for a ticket sold in South Carolina, the lottery said. A group of four players in Michigan won a $1.05 billion jackpot on January 22, 2021.

During 24 hours, traffic to the Mega Millions website reached 62 million requests, Kilbane said. There was so much traffic on the Mega Millions website on Tuesday night, that shortly after the 11 pm draw, it was down for a while, though it seemed to improve as traffic dwindled.

Four Mega Millions jackpots were won this year in Tennessee, California, New York and Minnesota.