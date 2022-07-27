Mega Millions: Jackpot Reaches $790 Million; tips for lottery winners

The expectations are growing more and more for this Tuesday’s draw of the Mega Millions that has a $790 million jackpot prize poolafter last Friday, no ticket matched all six winning numbers.

The $790 million is the fourth largest jackpot in lottery history. and the euphoria grows to know if this time there will be a winner of the juicy sum.

“Only three lottery jackpots have been won, in any game, at a level higher than next Tuesday’s estimated prize pool of $790 million.”highlights the lottery site.

The last friday, the winning numbers were: 14, 40, 60, 64, 66, plus the golden Mega Ball 16according to the official Mega Millions site, but no ticket won the $630 million prize at the time.

For Tuesday, July 26, the accumulated bag is $790 million dollars, before taxes, and the cash collection would be $464.4 million dollars. Although it is also possible that the prize will go up if no winning ticket results.

And it is that since last April, no one has been a winner of the Mega Millions draw, which at that time had an accumulated bag of $20 million dollars.

Tuesday at stake the $ 790 million dollars

The lottery is played in 45 states plus Washington, DC, and the US Virgin Islands.so many dream of that possibility of winning, but whoever is lucky, it is important that you take precautions to protect your money.

Therefore, on this occasion we share some tips of lottery boards, insurers and specialists, for the person who wins the $790 million dollars.

Beware of scams

The first thing a lottery winner should do is beware of fraudsters, since criminals pose as lottery employees to appropriate resources through deception, either for the alleged payment of taxes or a fee. warned Mega Millions.

“No Mega Millions representative would ever call, text or email anyone about winning a prize,” highlights lottery site.

He also warned that they should be wary if someone asks them for money for any “procedure”, since that is obviously a scam.

Receive professional advice

Lottery winners should turn to professionals for support from the financial experts at the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants and seek out financial planning tools.

It is also important for State Farm Insurance to seek legal advice in the event of winning a lottery prize.

secure the ticket

State Farm Insurance also recommends putting the original, winning lottery ticket in a safe deposit box, and take outr “several copies”, They can be presented to lawyers or accountants.

The ticket can be put in a bank safe deposit box.

One more recommendation from the insurer is that lottery winners must sign the contract for each game in detail before signing the winning ticket.

“In some cases, signing your ticket can prevent you from creating a blind trust later on,” highlights State Farm Insurance.

protect privacy

The insurer asks big lottery prize winners to keep their prize private before handing out the winning ticket.

As well as personal information to avoid headaches, that’s why he asks to change the telephone number, since the lottery shares names or conducts interviews to make their actions transparent in the draw and in the award ceremony.

“Make sure to change your phone number and set up a new PO Box beforehand to avoid a flood of requests,” specifies State Farm.

You may also like:

–Mega Millions or Powerball What is the situation if an undocumented person wins the prize?

–How many numbers must you match to win something in the Mega Millions

–Mega Millions jackpot increases to $790 million as there is no winning ticket