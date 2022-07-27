Mega Millions lottery jackpot hit $830 million

The jackpot would be the fourth-largest lottery prize in the nation and the largest in more than a year (REUTERS/Brendan McDermid)

Lottery players will be gripping their tickets hard ahead of Tuesday night’s Mega Millions drawing with an estimated prize of USD 830 million at stake.

the jackpot it would be the fourth-largest lottery jackpot in the nation and the largest in more than a year. The drawing will take place at 11 pm ET (3 am GMT on Wednesday).

The Mega Millions jackpot has grown so large because No one has matched all six numbers in the game since April 15. That is 28 consecutive drawings without a jackpot winner.

The prize of USD 830 million is for winners who choose the annuity optionpaid annually for 30 years. Most winners opt for the cash option, which for Tuesday night’s drawing is worth an estimated $487.9 million.

The odds of winning the jackpot are 1 in 302.5 million.

megamillions is played in 45 states, as well as Washington, DC and the US Virgin Islands. The game is coordinated by state lotteries.

National Mega Millions sales increased from $116 million for the July 19 drawing to $172.1 million for the July 22 drawing, according to Marie Kilbane, a spokeswoman for the Ohio Lottery Commission. And with all eyes on Tuesday’s giant prize, lottery officials expect sales to jump to $262.1 million for the draw.

The additional ticket purchases mean that while 23% of all number combinations were covered for the July 22 drawing, about 33% will be covered by Tuesday.

Sales are likely to grow even more if there is no winner. Kilbane says that the jackpot would likely top $1 billion for Friday’s drawing.

The last time someone beat the staggering odds and won the Mega Millions jackpot was on April 15, when a player from Tennessee matched all six numbers and pocketed a $20 million prize.

Since then there have been 28 consecutive draws with no jackpot winner, allowing the jackpot to grow week after week.

Although theoretically someone could buy all 302.5 million possible number combinations, in practice it would be almost impossible and would probably be a financial failure.

That’s because even after raising more than $600 million to buy all those $2 tickets, a team of people would need to somehow coordinate their request for each number and payment combination. Considering the hundreds of millions of options, it would be a daunting task.

Even if someone were to fulfill that task, the advertised prize of $830 million is for the annuity option, paid annually for 30 years. Almost everyone opts for cash, which for Tuesday’s draw would be USD 487.9 millionof which about a third would go to federal taxes and possibly more to state taxes, depending on where the buyer lived.

After all that, there is a chance that some of the countless people who also invest a few dollars in a ticket may match the winning numbers, which means that the potential jackpot would be split in half or thirds.

Winless streaks have been longer in the past, with a record 36 spin streak ending on January 22, 2021, with a $1.05 billion Mega Millions payout in Michigan. That was the third largest prize ever won.

The biggest was a massive $1,586 Powerball jackpot won in 2016 by three players in California, Florida and Tennessee.

(With information from AP)

