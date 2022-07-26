Mega Millions or Powerball What is the situation if an undocumented person wins the prize?

Buying a Mega Millions or Powerball ticket always generates expectations and nerves, since all buyers want to win the jackpot, but a question that arises is what would happen if an undocumented person is the lucky one. Will he be able to collect the money without problems?

And it is that the expectations grow more every day, since the jackpot of Mega Millions has an accumulated dand $790 million dollars, which is the fourth largest jackpot in America.

After last Friday’s draw, no one hit the six winning numbers, which means that the stock market and expectations continue to grow among Mega Millions ticket buyers.

What happens if an undocumented person wins the lottery?

But have you ever wondered what happens if an undocumented migrant hits all six numbers and wins the jackpot? Can you collect the money without problems?

These are some of the questions answered by a representative of the California Lottery, who was interviewed by the Univision network.

$790 million prize pool

And it is that before the great accumulated bag, many undocumented people or not, dream of winning the $790 million dollars that could have an owner the next one that the great draw takes place.

During the last three months, no one has managed to win the jackpot, so there are 27 draws that the bag continues to accumulate.

It was last April when the prize started with $20 million dollars.

According to a California Lottery representative, anyone living in the United States can buy Lottery tickets and is entitled to collect their prize.

Jorge de la Cruz, spokesman for the California Lottery, commented in an interview with Univisión, that you do not need to be a US citizen, neither to participate, nor to collect any prize.

The right to collect the prize

“It is important to know and remember that it is not necessary to be a citizen to play or win”, De la Cruz said.

But it is important to take into account certain factors to validate your right to collect the prize.

It is essential that the lottery ticket be purchased in the United States to be entitled to collect the prize.

In the case of the undocumented they must have an identification document issued by their country of origin.

Although each state has its own rules, but in general the undocumented do have the right to collect the Mega Millions and Powerball jackpot.

As for taxes when collecting the prize, non-citizens must pay between 30 and 40%, regardless of state taxes.

On the other hand, those who are citizens pay taxes between 25 and 30%.

