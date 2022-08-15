Mega Millions Player Thought He Won $1,000, But The Prize Was $1 Million

A Wayne County woman found out she won $1 million in Mega Millions by logging into your account on the Michigan Lottery website. At first, she believed that she had only won $1,000.

Nikki Lawson, from Harper Woods, Michigan, matched all five white balls (13-36-45-57-67) in the drawing on July 29 to win a $1 million prize. You purchased your winning ticket online at MichiganLottery.com.

“I decided to buy a Mega Millions ticket because the jackpot was so high. The next day, I saw an email from the Lottery notifying me that I had won a prize. I logged into my Lottery account to see what I had won, assuming it was a $1,000 prize or a prize of that amount,” Lawson said.

“When a popup appeared showing $1 million dollars, all I could think was: ‘That’s too many zeros to be $1,000 dollars!’ I started freaking out when I realized how much I had won,” added the winner.

Lawson, 39, visited Lottery headquarters to claim his prize. With his earnings, he plans to buy a house and then save the rest of the money..

Mega Millions drawings take place every Tuesday and Friday night. Each Mega Millions ticket costs only $2 dollars. For an additional $1 per spin, players have the opportunity to add a “Megaplier” that can multiply non-jackpot money up to five times.

Mega Millions tickets are sold in 45 states, Washington DC and the US Virgin Islands.

