The United States has a wide variety of lotteries, such as Powerball and Mega Millions, which is one of the most attractive draws, since the jackpot can add up to hundreds and even a billion dollars.

The jackpot starts at $20 million and grows based on game sales and interest rates and since no player has ever won it, the jackpot this Friday has exceeded one billionso many Americans are watching the results.

Mega Millions results today: numbers that fell and prizes of the drawing | July 29

This draw is played in 45 states of the American Union, except for Alabama, Alaska, Hawaii, Nevada and Utah. Also, this lottery can be played in the District of Columbia and the Virgin Islands. Draws are held every Tuesday and Friday at 11:00 p.m. ET and the cost of the ticket is $2.

How is Mega Millions played?

Each draw consists of six balls. LPlayers must choose five different numbers from 1 to 70, which are the white balls, as well as one number from 1 to 25, which is the gold Mega Ball. The player who matches all six numbers becomes the jackpot winner. If two or more people match all the numbers, the jackpot is shared.

Mega Millions Results Today, July 29

As we already mentioned, this Friday’s jackpot is $1.28 billionwith a cash value of $747.2 million. The winning numbers for the draw this July 29 are: 13, 36, 45, 57, 67 and the Mega Ball of 14.

Awards

In addition to the jackpot, Mega Millions has eight other ways to win. We share with you how much money is given for each number or hit: