Mega Millions still no jackpot winner, but 9 people win $1 million by matching five numbers

Great expectation is causing Mega Millions that increased its jackpot to $ 1,025 million dollars, after nobody hit the six winning numbers, in the draw on Tuesday night, but that does not indicate that other tickets were not lucky, as 9 people walk away with $1 million each by hitting five figures.

And it is that most people are attentive to the jackpot that increased to $1,025 million, after No one will win the $810 million in Tuesday’s drawing.

Mega Millions Winning Numbers

The winning numbers for Tuesday’s Mega Millions drawing are: 7- 29 – 60 – 63- 66; Megaball: 15 and Megaplier: 3x.

However, in the lottery there are also other winners and it is about 9 people who matched the first five numbers, so each one won $1 million dollars, although one of them, in Ohio, was able to triple her prize, since she also played the Megaplier.

The winning $1 million dollar tickets were sold at: California (1), Florida (1), Illinois (1), New Jersey (2), New York (2), and Ohio (2).

An Ohio person tripled his prize

Though one of the winners in Ohio was able to triple his prize, he also already bet on the Megaplier, thus taking home $3 million dollars.

Now expectations are growing to see next Friday’s draw to find out if the streak without a winner is broken and if so, to know who is the lucky one to win the accumulated purse of $1,025 million dollars.

And it is that since last April, when $20 million dollars were at stake, no one has matched the six winning numbers of Mega Millions, so the jackpot has been increasing until reaching $1,025 million dollars this Tuesday.

And if on Friday, July 29, someone is the winner and decides to take the cash prize, as most of the lucky ones do, will be able to take away $602.5 million dollars.

