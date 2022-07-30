Mega Millions: The 10 Biggest Prizes in Lottery History

The day of a new Mega Millions draw has arrived, which has caused great euphoria in the country since jackpot reaches $1.1 billion, because since last April no one has been a winner. The figure is one of the largest that has been recorded, so we are going to review the 10 largest prizes in the history of the lottery.

And it is that the expectation is growing to know who will be the next winner of the Mega Millions draw that raised its jackpot from $1,025 million dollars to $1,100 million dollars for this Friday, which represents the second largest prize in the lottery history.

the winning numbers

On Tuesday the winning numbers and that no one guessed right were: 7- 29 – 60 – 63- 66; Megaball: 15.

The person who is the winner on the night of this Friday, July 29, you can take away $648.2 million dollars, if you decide to collect the cash prizeaccording to information published on the official page of Mega Millions.

“If won, it will be the second largest prize in the 20-year history of Mega Millions, behind only the record $1.537 million won on October 23, 2018,” the lottery statement said.

The Mega Millions ticket costs $2 dollars, the drawings take place Tuesday and Friday at 11:00 (ET).

The largest lottery prize in the country is Powerball

But let’s take a look at the 10 biggest jackpots in Mega Millions lottery history, since the biggest of all time is Powerball, with $1,586 million dollarsin the draw that took place on January 3, 2016.

On that occasion there were three winning tickets, which were sold in California, Florida and Tennessee.

The 10 biggest jackpots in Mega Millions history

1 – $1,537 million

The record Mega Millions jackpot is $1.537 million, won in South Carolina on October 23, 2018.

2 – $1.1 billion

This Friday, July 29, someone could win the $ 1,100 million accumulated in the jackpot in the Mega Millions.

3 – $1.05 billion

It is followed by the winner of $1.05 billion, on January 22, 2021. The ticket was sold in Michigan.

4 – $1,025 million

The $1.025 million was won by a single ticket in Michigan on Jan. 22, 2021.

5 – $656 million

The drawing on March 30, 2012 resulted in three winning tickets, one in Kansas, one in Illinois and the third in Maryland.

6 – $648 million

The jackpot this time was $648 million dollars, in the draw held on December 17, 2013. There were two winners, one in California and one in Georgia.

7 – $543 million

This time there was only one winner of the $543 million dollars, in the drawing held on July 24, 2018 and it was a California resident.

8 – $536 million

There was also only one lottery jackpot winner, and he took home $536 million, on August 7, 2016.

9 – $533 million

The lucky one was a New Jersey resident who took home $533 million on March 30, 2018

10 – $522 million

The drawing on June 7, 2019 was for a California resident, who matched all six numbers and could take home $522 million.

