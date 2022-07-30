Mega Millions: There was a winner of the second largest jackpot in history, and the prize is higher than advertised

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — One person has beaten all odds and won the Mega Millions that was drawn last night and that he had reached a resounding well of more than US$ 1,300 million, the second highest award in the history of this award in the United States.

According to megamillions.com, there was a winning ticket in the drawing on Friday night and it was purchased at Illinois. The identity of the winner and the location of the place where the lucky ticket was sold was unknown until now.

The winning numbers were: 13-36-45-57-67 and the “Mega Ball” was 14.

the well was the second highest prize of this lottery since it began to be sold in 1996 and the oldest in almost four years. He grew so big because no one had matched all six of the game’s selected numbers since April 15, meaning there were 29 consecutive drawings without a jackpot winner.

“Mega Millions players, check your tickets! We have a winner (…) in Illinois. Stay tuned for more details! ”, Announced on her Twitter account the person in charge of the lottery of this state, in the center-east of the country.

“We can’t wait to find out who won and look forward to congratulating the winner soon!” added Mega Millions official Pat McDonald in a press release.

The jackpot was initially estimated at $1.28 billion, but “the final value was higher than estimated” after real sales were computed, Mega Millions explained.

The $1.337 million on Friday represent what the lucky winner would get if they agreed to receive the money in annual amounts over 30 years. If, instead, he opted to receive his prize all at once, he would get “only” 780 million – part of which would then go in taxes, according to an estimate by Mega Millions.

The odds of winning the jackpot are 1 in 302.5 million.

One person decides their numbers for the Mega Millions Nam Y. Huh (CUSTOM_CREDIT)

Mega Millions is played in 45 states, as well as Washington, DC, and the US Virgin Islands. Nevada, Utah, Alabama, Alaska and Hawaii don’t, but residents of those states can still purchase tickets elsewhere and then travel to collect their prize.

The tickets, which go out two dollars, they can be bought at markets and gas stations. Some people buy just one. Others buy much more and in groups with other people. They are also available online in some states or even abroad.

People wait to buy a Mega Millions lottery ticket at a 7-Eleven in Chino Hills, California AFP Agency

Such was the hype for the jackpot that executives at Raising Cane’s, a chicken wing restaurant with locations across the United States, bought a ticket for each of its 50,000 employees for last Tuesday’s $830 million drawing and said he would do it again for yesterday’s drawing. “What’s another two bucks a person?” AJ Kumaran, the company’s co-CEO, said in an interview with Fox.

The biggest win in the history of the game was $1.586 billion. The other great American lottery, the Powerball, was delivered in January 2016, but the prize was divided among three winners.

AP Agencies, AFP and The New York Times