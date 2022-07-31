Mega Millions | United States | Illinois | One Winning Ticket Takes Over $1.3 Billion in US Lottery | NMR | WORLD

It is one of the largest payouts in the history of the american lottery: A winning ticket took home Friday night’s top prize worth more than $1.33 billion, organizers announced Saturday.

“Players of megamillionsCheck your tickets! We have a winner (…) in Illinois. Stay tuned for more details!”announced on his account Twitter responsible for the lottery in this state, in the center-east of the country.

“We can’t wait to find out who won and look forward to congratulate the winner soon!”, added pat mcdonaldofficial of megamillionsin a press release.

The jackpot was initially calculated at 1,280 million dollars, but “the final value was higher than estimated” after calculating the actual sales, he explained megamillions.

The 1,337 million on Friday represent what the lucky winner would get if he agreed to receive the money in 30 years.

If instead you opted for rreceive your prize in one goI would get “only” 780 million -part of which would later go into taxes-, according to an estimate of megamillions.

The jackpot of this lottery had grown steadily for more than three months. In 30 draws no one had matched all six numbers, so every week more people played hoping to get rich.

The odds of winning this staggering sum they were just one in nearly 303 million.

The biggest win in the history of the game was 1,586 million dollars. It was delivered in January 2016 by the other great American lottery, the Powerballbut the prize was divided among three winners.