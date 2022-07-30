Mega Millions: Which US States Allow Lottery Winners to Remain Anonymous?

Winning the lottery jackpot in games like Mega Millions brings not only satisfaction, but also risks. The fact that overnight a person can win $1.1 billion dollars, like the ones being raffled off tonight, makes you a potential victim of thieves and scammers.

This is why some US states allow lottery winners to remain anonymous or withhold their identity. However, the anonymity rules vary depending on the demarcation.

“Some states require their lottery offices to publicly identify winners, while others do not”, indicates the Lottery. “Check with the Lottery in your jurisdiction,” they add.

In some cases, winners may remain anonymous for a certain period of time or depending on the amount of money obtained. For example, in Arizona the names of people who win $600 or more remain confidential for 90 days from the date the lucky winner was won.

For those earning $100,000 or more, they can choose to keep their names hidden permanently.

Last May, the Florida legislature passed a law that allows $250,000 winners to remain anonymous for 90 days. After that period, information such as name, city of residence, date you won the lottery and quantity would be available upon request from third parties

For states like New Jersey, legislation was passed last year giving winners the option to keep their identity permanently hidden. The law also prevents the information of the lucky ones from being available for public inspection in government spaces.

In states such as Texas, Mississippi, Kansas, Delaware, Ohio, South Carolina, Maryland, and North Dakota, winners may choose to remain anonymous.

Similarly, the Missouri lottery officials are not authorized to release the names of the winners unless they approve it.

The same procedure applies in Montana.

For New York, California, and New Hampshirethe winners have to make their identity public.

In the latter state, a lawsuit was reported in March 2018 in which the winner of almost $ 560 million dollars asked that her personal information not be revealed. His claim prevailed in court.

Mega Millions is played in 45 states, Washington DC and the Virgin Islands. The draws are every Tuesday and Friday at 11 pm, so tonight millions of people will be waiting for the results.

The odds of winning the jackpot of this lottery game is 1 in 303 million.

It may interest you:

Mega Millions: The $1.1 billion being drawn tonight is officially the second largest number in the history of this lottery game