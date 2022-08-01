Mega Millions winner could pay $225.9 million in taxes alone

The winner would have to pay $225.9 million in taxes and will receive a net payment of $554.6 million, if they choose to receive the money in one lump sum.

$1.337 million Mega Millions jackpot finally claimed in Illinois after being purchased at a Speedway service station in the city of Des Plaines.

However, not all that money will end up in the winner’s pocket, since a good part could go to pay taxes, it all depends on how the winner wants the prize to be delivered.

And it is that the tax payment depends on whether the Mega Millions winner chooses a cash payment of $780.5 million or annual payments totaling $1,337 million over 29 years.

Illinois currently withholds 24% federal tax and 4.95% state tax on lottery prizes.

If the winner decides to accept a single payment of $780.5 million, approximately $187.3 million in federal taxes would be withheld, in addition to $38.6 million in state taxes.

That would mean that the winner would have to pay $225.9 million in taxes and will receive a net payment of $554.6 million.

If the winner receives the full $1.337 million in annual dues and tax rates do not change for the next 29 years, approximately $320.9 million in federal taxes and approximately $66.2 million in state taxes would be withheld. That means he would receive an estimated net payment of $949.9 million over 29 years.

Although the cash option is the most popular with winners, the annual payouts are each 5% larger than the last.

“This helps protect the lifestyle and purchasing power of winners in periods of inflation,” states the Mega Millions lottery on its website.

This Mega Millions jackpot was one of the biggest ever after a winner from South Carolina claimed a $1.537 million jackpot in 2018.

“Congratulations to the Illinois Lottery for selling the winning ticket for the $1.337 million Mega Millions jackpot. We are thrilled to have witnessed one of the biggest jackpots in Mega Millions history,” Ohio Lottery Director Pat McDonald said in a statement.

“We can’t wait to find out who won and hope to congratulate the winner soon! Better yet, this exciting jackpot race has had a significant positive impact on the good cause revenue raised by our member lotteries,” he added.

