Mega offer from Dortmund to Haaland to ‘pass’ Bar…

Although several of the big clubs in Europe are on the trail of Erling Haland, Borussia Dortmund do not want to part with their star despite acknowledging that it is a very complicated operation. Given the possible offers from FC Barcelona, ​​Real Madrid and Manchester City, the German team has responded with a substantial offer to extend his contract.

According to the journalist specializing in the transfer market, Nicolo Schira, the yellow and black team has put on the table an offer to renew your bond until the summer of 2027. Likewise, the proposal would be accompanied by a salary increase that would be triple the annual amount currently received, in addition to nullifying its termination clause, whose amount to date is 75 million euros.

From the footballer’s environment they hope to reach an agreement with some of the interested teams based on the footballer’s career and the economic benefits they can receive. In addition, Hans-Joachim Watzke, CEO of Borussia Dortmund, has indicated that the next weeks will be vital to define the future of Haalandeither to leave or to continue in Germany with this new proposal.

The board of the German team has already demanded that Haaland and his entourage communicate your decision as soon as possible in order to take the measures that the case warrants. In the event that there is no agreement with any other club for the transfer of him due to the high claims made by his agent, Mino Raiola, the Norwegian would continue in the ranks of Dortmund for one more season.

Madrid and City are ahead of Barça

If the azulgrana team wants to get hold of Haaland, they have to hurry up. The representatives of Real Madrid and Manchester City have already entered into conversations with Haaland’s entourage in search of his transfer. In the case of Barcelona, ​​meetings are expected in March, while Joan Laporta has been in contact with Raiola before making the final offer.