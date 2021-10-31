mega offer in the new Humble Bundle, thirteen games / DLC for less than 10 euros – Nerd4.life

The new Humble Bundle it’s a mega offer dedicated to Sonic the Hedgehog, Sega’s beloved mascot, with thirteen games / DLCs that can be purchased for less than ten euros. This is an initiative aimed at celebrating the character’s thirtieth anniversary.

Paying the average price, € 8.61 at the time of writing this news (consider that it is floating, so it may vary), you can take home:

As always, part of the proceeds from the Humble Bundle will go into charity. If you want, you can also pay more or less than the average price. In the first case, more money will be given to the publisher and the charity, in the second, fewer articles will be obtained.

All games in the bundle will be redeemable on Steam. The bundle is valid for PC only.

Official page of the Sonic the Hedgehog 30th Anniversary Bundle