Tech

mega offer in the new Humble Bundle, thirteen games / DLC for less than 10 euros – Nerd4.life

Photo of Kim Lee Kim Lee1 hour ago
0 2 1 minute read
Loading...
Advertisements

The new Humble Bundle it’s a mega offer dedicated to Sonic the Hedgehog, Sega’s beloved mascot, with thirteen games / DLCs that can be purchased for less than ten euros. This is an initiative aimed at celebrating the character’s thirtieth anniversary.

Paying the average price, € 8.61 at the time of writing this news (consider that it is floating, so it may vary), you can take home:

As always, part of the proceeds from the Humble Bundle will go into charity. If you want, you can also pay more or less than the average price. In the first case, more money will be given to the publisher and the charity, in the second, fewer articles will be obtained.

All games in the bundle will be redeemable on Steam. The bundle is valid for PC only.

Loading...
Advertisements

Official page of the Sonic the Hedgehog 30th Anniversary Bundle

Source link

Loading...
Advertisements

Photo of Kim Lee Kim Lee1 hour ago
0 2 1 minute read
Photo of Kim Lee

Kim Lee

Kim is a Chinese girl and has studied in England. Kim loves playing video games, she likes Fortnite games. Kim likes Hollywood movies. Kim's English is very good, so she became a writer. Email : kim@d1softballnews.com

Related Articles

Assassin’s Creed Infinity won’t be free-to-play, Ubisoft talks about

2 hours ago

How to make a man enjoy? But with this position, what questions!

1 hour ago

the Mini PC with Ryzen 7 that will make you forget about desktops

3 hours ago

Amazon launches the new Kindle Paperwhite on its store, that’s how it is

48 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button