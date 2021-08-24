News

mega-party with new boyfriend for his 39 years

The heiress Paris Hilton has turned 39 and has dedicated herself to a mega-party and a new boyfriend for the occasion. Her Beverly Hills party was stormed by her close friends: during the festivities she introduced everyone to her new partner, Carter Reum.

Paris Hilton is almost forty years old but a put your head right does not think about it. In fact, the mega-party for his 39 years was something amazing, with VIP guests arriving at “Slivington Manor” in Beverly Hills from every county of Los Angeles and also from New York. Guests flocked to the grand hall decorated entirely with giant pink balloons, pink flowers, pink signage, even a pink painted BMW.

During the party Paris presented to everyone her new boyfriend, the entrepreneur Carter Reum, a year younger than her, owner of a large liquor company, a financial empire and author of a successful book. He is the man who made her heart beat again after the end of the affair with her previous boyfriend, dumped one step away from marriage, Chris Zylka.

Insiders say the two have been dating since last November. They presented themselves together with the past Golden Globes but they were very careful not to be photographed in intimate attitudes. Then they posted a photo of them on the web in which he kisses Paris’s forehead, hinting that something between them was born. Now the formalization of the relationship, a story that could lead them to the wedding.

Paris literally went wild at her party. She even performed in a dance on the floor when the DJ played a song from his friend and former good night partner Britney Spears. Then he continued with the grit of a “cubist” wriggling on the notes of “Baby One More Time “, always from Britney, “In Da Club” of 50 Cent e “Party in the USA” by Miley Cyrus.

Among the guests French Montana, Machine Gun Kelly, Rita Ora, Farrah Aldjufrie, Sommer Ray, Dorothy Wang and Stephen Dorff. They also came to pull her ears Kim and Kourtney Kardashian, her longtime friends, who, however, made a brief appearance and then left.

To hug her after the cake, in addition to her boyfriend, also her mother, Katy, and her sister Nicky.

Photo Credits: EOnline, ENews

