Megan Fox: 3 neon looks with which the actress draws sighs

Megan fox is one of the most beautiful actresses in Hollywood and her passion for fashion has made her an inspiration for her fans, who closely follow some of the outfits with which she manages to capture looks and the neon green is among his favorites for fall.

The actress, 36 years old, has given something to talk about for its developers and extravagant looks with whom she parades along red carpets with her fiancé, Machine Gun Kelly. Most of them look matching and leaving criticism aside because they have been seen with transparencies, linked with chains or bright colors.

Megan Fox neon bikini. Photo: IG @foxykells

Although fall trends are distinguished by neutral or muted tones such as coffee, black and nude, now they will bring a touch of color with neon garments that attract eyes and provide a fun style without neglecting the elegance that is part of the stars of Hollywood.

Megan Fox neon looks

The “Diabolical Temptation” actress has brought this risky trend to reality thanks to her looks with which she said goodbye to summer at the beachbut that she decided to keep for the autumn afternoons and that she accompanies with some perfect clothes for the temperature it’s from the season.

Machine Gun Kelly shared a memory of her vacation with Megan Fox, in the images you can see the actress wearing a tiny pink bikini style Barbie with neon touches and another swimsuit with a similar style although in a green tone, one of her favorites to accompany any outfit.

Denim look with neon colors. Photo: IG @meganfox

The “total denim” looks are for those who want a rebellious style and break the fashion rules, as Megan Fox wears with a wide waist pants with fretwork details that she combined with a neon green bodysuit and bag, as well as open sneakers with spike heel.

For the most risky, the elegant green set with which the actress earned a shower of compliments on social networks is perfect for grabbing attention. It consists of a tight crop top and pants that she wore with platforms and her hair loose for comfort and sophistication.

Megan Fox neon green outfit. Photo: IG @meganfox

