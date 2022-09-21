Megan Fox: 3 neon looks with which the actress draws sighs

Megan fox is one of the most beautiful actresses in Hollywood and her passion for fashion has turned her into an inspiration for her fans, who closely follow some of the outfits with which she manages to attract attention and the neon green is among your favorites fall.

The actress, 36 years old, has given something to talk about by its revealers and extravagant looks with whom she parades on red carpets with her fiancé, Machine Gun Kelly. Most wear them to match and leaving aside the criticism because they have been seen with transparencies, linked with chains or bright colors.

Megan Fox neon bikini. Photo: IG @foxykells

Although fall trends are distinguished by neutral or muted tones such as coffee, black and nude, they will now have a touch of color with neon garments that attract attention and provide a fun style without neglecting the elegance that is part of the stars of Hollywood.

Megan Fox neon looks

The actress of “Diabolical temptation” has brought this risky trend to reality thanks to her looks with which she said goodbye to summer in the beachbut that she decided to keep for autumn evenings and that she accompanies with some perfect garments for the temperature it’s from the season.

Machine Gun Kelly shared a memory of her vacation with Megan Fox, in the images you can see the actress wearing a tiny pink bikini style Barbie with neon touches and another swimsuit with a similar style although in a green tone, one of her favorites to accompany any outfit.

Denim look with neon colors. Photo: IG @meganfox

The “total denim” looks are for those who want a rebellious style and break with the rules of fashion, as Megan Fox wears with a wide waist pants with fretwork details that she combined with a bodysuit and a neon green bag, as well as open sneakers with spike heel.

For the most risky, the elegant green set with which the actress earned a shower of compliments on social networks is perfect for grabbing attention. It consists of a tight crop top and pants that she wore with platforms and her hair down for comfort and sophistication.

Megan Fox’s neon green outfit. Photo: IG @meganfox

