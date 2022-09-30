Megan Fox: 5 photos with which Megan Fox is crowned as the queen of Barbie style

Megan fox has become an inspiration thanks to his outfits with which he does not miss important trends, such as the barbie style with which she preserves the romantic that characterizes her so much and that she has put aside for a while for risky looks that have the touch of sensuality who conquers his fans.

The “Transformers” actress has mentioned on more than one occasion the connection she has with her fiancé, the rapper Machine Gun Kelly, with whom she does not hesitate to combine her outfits to parade down important red carpets and the Barbiecore style is one of her favorites for its extravagance and shades of pink.

Barbie style pink dress. Photo: IG @meganfox

Since he began his relationship with the singer, 32 years old, the style of Megan Fox radically changed and abandoned the tender style to give way to more risky with which she looks more beautiful than ever. Furthermore, she has revealed that she is willing to do anything for her partner whom she shares a relationship with. overflowing passion.

This was revealed by the 36-year-old model, who through her Instagram account shared with her more than 20 million followers a conversation with her stylist in which she asked if her outfit was expensive, because broke crotch so she can be intimate with her fiancé before this year’s Billboard Music Awards.

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly share a style. Photo: IG @meganfox

Barbie style in Hollywood

Aqua’s song “Barbie Girl” has become an anthem for fashion with the new trend whose pink shades have invaded the catwalks and Hollywoodas it has conquered celebrities willing to resume the style romantic and tender that came up with the famous doll.

Although the boom in this style began in the 2000s with films like “Legally Blonde” with Reese witherspoon and “Lifesize” with Tyra Banks thanks to her glamorous style, the live-action Barbie starring margot robbie brought it back and it is possible to see it everywhere with small details or authentic looks in pink.

Megan Fox in a bright pink look. Photo: IG @meganfox

Dua Lipa, Zendaya, Anne Hathaway and Sebastian Stan are some of the stars who have joined Megan Fox in using Barbiecore, something that promises to stay forever. fall although with accessories and adding touches of color to the warm tones that are part of the season.

Like the relaxed and rocker look that Megan Fox wore that consists of some baggy jeanss with a leather jacket, as well as a top with rhinestones to match the accessories on the neck and the cap that he wears pink tones in combination with your nails. In addition to some feathered slippers that provide the girly look.

Risky look with Barbie-style pink tones. Photo: IG @meganfox

Megan Fox’s cute pink look. Photo: IG @meganfox

