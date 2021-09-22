Megan Fox: a lookalike recreates a scene from Jennifer’s Body on TikTok (VIDEO)

Megan Fox was honored by a TikTok user who recreated a scene from Jennifer’s Body by posting the video on her social network profile.

A double of Megan Fox he recreated a scene from Jennifer’s Body and later posted the video on your TikTok profile – the result is simply impressive. When Kyra Pollard, a young user of the Chinese social network, joined the platform earlier this year, her followers immediately noticed her resemblance to the famous actress.

After hundreds of TikTok users flooded the comments section of Kyra’s posts with a flurry of requests and advice, Kyra decided to please them, recreating a scene from the 2009 horror film directed by Karyn Kusama.

Loading... Advertisements

In the video you can see Pollard’s PC, on which the images of the film sequence scroll while she repeats the words spoken by Megan, synchronizing the movements of her lips with those of the actress. And in case you’re wondering: no, it’s not Fox co-star Amanda Seyfried who plays the scene with her, it’s another famous TikTok user: Rou.

The collaboration of the two young girls quickly brought in over 2 million views, proving that the film, which has now become a cult movie, is perhaps worth revisiting. In any case, this is not the first time that a piece of content in which Kyra impersonated Megan Fox has gone viral: one of the very first videos published on her account shows the TikToker playing the role of the actress in another sequence of Jennifer’s Body.