Megan Fox almost final divorce with Brian Austin Green

Megan Fox And Brian Austin Green are getting closer and closer to definitive divorce: only one signature is missing. The actress and Green, not having a prenup, will have to share, under California law, everything they acquired during their ten-year marriage, as reported. TMZ. It is unclear whether one of them will pay their spouse for child support, as there would be divorce papers relating to a agreement stipulated outside the court.

The former spouses will share the legal custody and the joint physics of their three children – Noah Shannon, 9, Bodhi Ransom, 7, and Journey River, 5 – that Fox requested when filing for divorce in November 2020. Transformers will also get the change of his surname legal by returning to the registry before marriage.

A divorce that seems to have been lived in a peaceful way on both sides. In fact, the two former spouses have gone on with their lives: Megan has a love affair with Machine Gun Kelly since mid-2020, while Green is reportedly dating the Australian dancer, Sharna Burgess. Earlier this year the actress of Jennifer’s Body she made it clear that her boyfriend MGK was not the cause of her divorce. According to Fox, MGK had “nothing to do with the breakup of the marriage,” despite the fact that they were first photographed together in May 2020 and she had not yet filed for divorce at the time.

Megan Fox divorce: the cause would not have been Machine Gun Kelly

However, the actress claimed that she and Green had already been separated from end of 2019. The couple have been in a rollercoaster relationship from the very beginning. After meeting on the set of Hope & Faith when Fox was only 18 in 2004, they got engaged and have lived together since 2006. In 2009 they made the “mutual decision” to end their engagement, get engaged again and get married at the end of June 2010.