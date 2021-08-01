Megan Fox and Brian Austin Green after divorce ask each other for alimony

Megan Fox and Brian Austin Green after divorce they ask each other for alimony. the Hollywood stars they said goodbye after more than ten years of love, three children and a flashback. In 2015, in fact, the actors had separated and then returned together more in love than ever.

The break was not at all easy and Brian Austin Green he has never hidden that he is still in love with his now ex-wife. “It sucks when your life changes, when something you are used to changes, which you have been doing for 15 years – he confessed in a radio interview -. I don’t really want Megan and I to disagree, she’s been my best friend for 15 years and I don’t want to lose her. I will love her forever. And I know that she will love me forever and that the family we have built is really fantastic and special.”

The couple have three children: Noah, 8, Bodhi, 6, and Journey, 4. According to theUs Weekley, Brian Austin and Meghan would reach out a divorce agreement in a few weeks, convinced that they want to have joint custody of the children. In the course of the negotiations, however, some peculiarities would have emerged since the divi asked each other for food.

To decide who will pay the other will have to be a judge, in charge of finding out which is the ex-spouse who earns the most. Fox, after the success of the saga of Transfomers, is on the set of five films that will be released soon. Brian Austin Green came to success at a very young age thanks to the role of David in Beverly Hills 90210, he later starred in several TV series. In 2019 he was among the protagonists of the revival season of Beverly Hills of 2019 and took part in the American version of The Masked Singer.

Meanwhile, after the end of her marriage to Green, Megan Fox found her smile next to rapper Machine Gun Kelly whom she met on the set of the film Midnight in the Switchgrass. Useless the hopes of the fans who dreamed of seeing the divi reunited again. In 2016 the couple, surprisingly, had returned together and Meghan had announced that she was expecting her third child from her husband. Today the situation looks very different.